Central New York county leaders to meet this week to discuss restart plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Sunday that the county leaders of Central New York have scheduled a meeting this week to discuss a possible restart plan.

The County Executive did not have a target date of when he would want to see the county reopen, and he said the data will determine that.

McMahon said the meeting with county leaders will be more about what businesses can open while still maintaining a social distance.

At his press conference Sunday, McMahon said he would like hospitals to allow elective surgeries again. The county executive said patients for elective surgeries should be tested for COVID-19 and if they test negative, the surgeon won’t need full PPE, and they can keep PPE reserved for the health officials that need them.

McMahon believes businesses will be first to reopen, as the county works on restarting the economy. However before any restart happens, the county executive said the data has to continue to trend in the right direction.

For now, he’s asking everyone to continue to follow social distancing rules.

At his press conference Sunday, McMahon said the county continues to do proactive testing in assisted living facilities and anywhere there is a dense senior population. McMahon said this is the county’s effort to protect the most vulnerable population from contracting COVID-19.

Earlier on Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the state will begin doing antibody testing to determine who in the state had COVID-19 even if they did not show symptoms. County Executive McMahon confirmed at Sunday’s press conference that this began in Onondaga County on Sunday.

McMahon did not know if the county would extend the shelter in place order that is set to expire on Tuesday, but the county executive said everyone should continue to try and reduce the number of trips they take each week.

