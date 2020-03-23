Onondaga County coronavirus cases total 53 as more test results come in

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) In today’s coronavirus update, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 7 new cases, bringing the total to 53 positive cases in Onondaga County, with 5 hospitalized.

One of those cases has been traced back to Ascioti’s Market in Solvay. The County Health Department would like anyone who had visited the meat market on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to contact them or contact their primary care physician.

Out of 1,177 tests done 4.5% are positive, which is down from Sunday. “We’ve done more testing here than we have in any other New York State communities,” said McMahon. McMahon stresses that the increased numbers are expected because more test results are being received and is a trend that will continue over the next few days.

Test results can take between 3-5 days to return, depending on the lab. People who have taken a test are required by executive order to self-quarantine. Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County’s Commissioner of Health said quarantines last 14 days. That includes no going outside beyond their own yards, no grocery shopping, and no physical social interaction. Anyone quarantined who needs assistance like groceries, prescriptions, or mental health help can call the County’s helpline at 315-218-1987. “We’re here to help you get through that period of time,” said Dr. Gupta.

People coming home from spring break are recommended to put themselves into quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

The assumption that COVID-19 only affects the elderly is being dismissed by the numbers. Right now in Onondaga County, 42% of positive cases are people 40 years old and under, which has increased from yesterday. 12% of those cases are in their 20s.

Upstate’s Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Stephen Thomas gives Upstate Hospital the green light right now. “Today we’re in good shape,” said Dr. Thomas. Upstate has enough hospital beds, staff, and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment). However, Dr. Thomas states that status could change.

The County has been able to secure 60 ventilators for health care workers.

Anyone who would like to donate PPE, including surgical masks, eye protection, hand sanitizer, gowns, and gloves can contact EMWeb01@ongov.net or call 315-435-2525.