Onondaga County reports nearly 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5 have recovered from the virus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At his daily COVID-19 update on Sunday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 48 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 194.

Of the 194 cases in Onondaga County, 20 are hospitalized, with seven in critical condition. McMahon also announced three more people had been released from the hospital since his last COVID-19 update on Saturday.

McMahon announced for the first time in Onondaga County that people have recovered from the virus. According to the county executive, five people have been released from mandatory quarantine, since testing positive for the virus.

Below is the criteria from Onondaga County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Gupta on when someone can be released after testing positive and showing symptoms for COVID-19:

Seven days must have passed since the symptoms first appeared

No fever for three days (without using fever reduction medication)

Cough and respiratory issues may not be totally gone, but they must be improving

According to Dr. Gupta, Onondaga County is following the CDC and the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines regarding the release of patients in mandatory quarantine.

According to Dr. Gupta, a patient in isolation will not have to produce a negative test to be released, but they must meet all three criteria above.

The health department will look at every case individually, and they have to sign off and call the person before they are officially released from isolation.

Dr. Gupta wanted to stress that although a person may be released from isolation or quarantine, it is not a free pass to go party. According to the health department, there are still several unknowns with the coronavirus, and Dr. Gupta urges everyone to abide by the social distancing laws even if they are released from isolation or quarantine.

Dr. Gupta says it is unknown if a person can be re-infected with COVID-19.

As of Sunday, McMahon said the county has gotten test results from about 3,000 patients, with 194 being positive. About 6.5% of people tested for the virus produce positive results.

McMahon did offer a bit of good news, saying that the need for testing has leveled, the county executive said this could be a signal that less people are sick.

