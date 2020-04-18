18th COVID-19 death reported in Onondaga County, number of cases surpasses 600

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon began his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday with some tragic news.

Onondaga County announced its 18th death from COVID-19. According to County Executive McMahon, it was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions. The county executive offered his thoughts and prayers to the families affected before moving forward with his press conference.

On Saturday, McMahon reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 within the county. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 624.

Onondaga County reported that 43 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus and 21 of those are in critical condition. The county considers critical condition as anyone who needs help to breathe.

The good news is 20 more people have recovered from the virus since Friday’s update. In total, 330 people have recovered from coronavirus in Onondaga County.

County Executive McMahon said testing continues to improve within Onondaga County. McMahon said many tests are now getting results back in hours instead of days.

McMahon thinks the county will be living with the virus until there is a vaccine. This means rapid testing is crucial in order to reopen businesses and schools.

According to McMahon, a phased restart will eventually happen, but two things need to happen in order for the county to move forward.

The health department feels it can fight the virus in real-time Governor Cuomo needs to sign off on the restart if it happens before the entire state issues guidelines on a restart

The Onondaga County Executive said the counties in Central New York are working together to get a planned restart for the region.

When there is a restart in the future, McMahon said we could still be living with the virus. According to McMahon, If COVID-19 does not go south like the flu does, the county will need a team dedicated to fighting and tracking the virus in real-time when the restart happens.

