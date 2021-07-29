“Not an emergency:” Onondaga Co. Executive to bring back COVID-19 testing, but not yet mask-wearing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly one month after ending his regular coronavirus briefings, the Onondaga County Executive says the amount of anxiety in the community about the COVID-19 Delta variant required him to return to his podium.

“We know what an emergency looks like. Trust me. I know what an emergency feels like. This is not an emergency.” Onondaga COUNTY executive ryan mcmahon

McMahon announced Wednesday that Onondaga County will remobilize its rapid testing units and dispatch them out into different communities next week. Times and locations have not yet been decided.

He also committed to offering “back to school” testing next month before teachers and students go back to their classrooms.

Onondaga County leaders are working with its labor unions to figure out the best way to get more government workers vaccinated. McMahon said he didn’t have data, but will push to get people vaccinated or offer regular testing option instead.

Here’s what’s new:



▪️Next week, @OnondagaCounty will send back out rapid testing units to different communities.



▪️@CEJRyanMcMahon will again offer back to school testing for teachers and students. https://t.co/pUv9YjDfxG — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) July 29, 2021

Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was requiring all patient-facing hospital workers to get vaccinated, without a testing opt-out option. Other state workers would be able to choose testing instead.

McMahon said, based on the CDC’s own guidance, it’s too soon for him to ask vaccinated people to wear masks again, referring to CDC decision this week to suggest it for areas of high transmission. Most of New York State did not meet the threshold.