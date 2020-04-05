SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is set to deliver an update regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
Click on the player above to watch the press conference live. If you see the weather radar, it will automatically switch to the press conference around 3 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Golf courses in Onondaga County ordered to close
- Onondaga County reports 5th death due to COVID-19
- Watch: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon set to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
- Study shows Central New York needs to work on social distancing
- Surgeon general warns US of `saddest week’ and `9/11 moment’
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App