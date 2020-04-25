SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is scheduled to give his daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Click on the video above to watch the press conference live.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse standout Alton Robinson selected by Seattle Seahawks
- Watch: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon to give daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
- Bills draft UCF WR Gabriel Davis with the 128th overall pick
- Submit questions to local representatives for COVID-19 Congressional Virtual Town Hall
- NYS Department of Labor has distributed $3.1 billion in unemployment benefits since start of COVID-19 pandemic
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App