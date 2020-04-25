Watch: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon to give daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - With their first pick on day three of the NFL draft, the Bills pick Central Florida wide receiver Gabriel Davis with the 128th overall pick.

Even though they traded for Stefon Diggs, I'm not surprised they still added a wide receiver in the draft to help boost that passing attack that's struggled over the years and especially the last two finishing second worst in 2018 and seventh worst in 2019.