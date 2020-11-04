WATCH: Onondaga County Executive to present 2021 budget

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will be presenting his 2021 budget at 11 a.m. Click the player above to watch. You can also watch on the Onondaga County YouTube page.
