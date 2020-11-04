WATCH: Onondaga County Executive to present 2021 budget

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will be presenting his 2021 budget at 11 a.m. Click the player above to watch. You can also watch on the Onondaga County YouTube page.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected