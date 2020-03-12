SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A decision has been made by Onondaga County, the City of Syracuse, and the St. Patrick’s Parade committee to postpone the parade. They hope to reschedule it at a later date.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh made the announcement Thursday morning.
The parade has been scheduled for noon on Saturday.
During the announcement, McMahon announced that there was not a positive case of coronavirus in the county.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- DEC prohibits brush burning in New York State until May 14th
- Cantina Laredo, second Rise N Shine location among those with unsatisfactory health inspections
- WATCH: Warmer Thursday, better chance for rain Friday
- WATCH: Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade postponed
- Starbucks announces plans for modified operations due to coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App