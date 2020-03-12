WATCH: Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A decision has been made by Onondaga County, the City of Syracuse, and the St. Patrick’s Parade committee to postpone the parade. They hope to reschedule it at a later date.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh made the announcement Thursday morning.

The parade has been scheduled for noon on Saturday.

During the announcement, McMahon announced that there was not a positive case of coronavirus in the county.

