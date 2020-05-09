Watch: Onondaga County to provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began, researchers thought young children could not be affected by the virus. However, new data released during Governor Andrew Cuomo’s press conference on Saturday suggested young people might be able to be affected by COVID-19.

Hospitals in New York State recently reported 73 cases of young people who had been hospitalized with something that could be related to COVID-19, but it is unclear if it is directly linked to COVID-19. Three children in New York State have tragically passed away from this illness.