Some Onondaga County libraries set to open for pick up on May 26

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the date county libraries will begin offering pick up.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26 people can make reservations for books, dvds, and other items to borrow by going online or by calling the library of their choice.

People will place their order and make reservations for pick up.

Visitors should allow at least 30 minutes for their order to be ready.

When picking up an order, library staff will ask to see your photo ID and then leave your materials in a paper bag. When the staff member walks away you are free to pickup your library items.

McMahon said those picking up materials must wear a mask.

Libraries are not collecting fines on late items and not asking for rush returns.

Anything returned to the library will go into a 7-day quarantine.

McMahon said City of Syracuse libraries will open as well as a few of those located in suburbs.

For more information visit https://www.onlib.org/.

