SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will give an update on the coronavirus cases in the county and other related news this afternoon at 3 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Onondaga County looking at layoffs to balance budget devastated by COVID-19
- WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
- Syracuse Police arrest pair in July murder, 2 other shootings
- Musician Jake Miller Drops New Song Inspired By Sitcom “Friends”
- Teachers union wants New York State to mandate masks in schools all-day
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App