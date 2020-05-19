Live Now
Oneida Shores will open for Memorial Day Weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Oneida Shores County Park will open in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

McMahon said capacity at the park will be limited. There will be marked areas where people can sit as a family and certain areas to walk to encourage physical distancing.

Jamesville Beach will not be ready for Memorial Day weekend. McMahon said he expects the county park to open in the coming weeks.

New York State is likely to issue guidance for summer camps in the next week or two. In the meantime, free daycare provided by Child Care Solutions has been extended to the end of June for essential workers. For information call 315-446-1220.

Onondaga County is also working on plans to reopen Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

Details on curbside pickup at public libraries are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

