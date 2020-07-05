WATCH: Partly cloudy and a bit more humid, but not too bad tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its ninth 90 degree day of the year on Sunday which is tied with the average number of 90+ degree days we feel all year! This is only the beginning of the hottest stretch of the year too!

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a shower/storm possible well to the north and east of Syracuse tonight as a front to the south and west of us slowly starts to move back to the north and east as a warm front. It will be mild and turning a bit more humid but not too bad with lows in the low to mid 60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

As the jet stream ridges, moves north of the Northeast, expect more heat and humidity with odds of rain remaining very low.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday and low to mid 90s come Tuesday as the humidity ramps up as well. We’re in the midst of the 2nd heat wave of the year and expected to easily surpass our yearly average number of 90 degree days over the coming days (average is 9). For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather on the way click here.