WATCH: Periods of rain, heavy at times may lead to localized flooding this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A stalled front just to the south of CNY Saturday night acts as railroad tracks ‘directing’ an area of low pressure to slowly move up along the front.

We need to be on guard because there again looks to be the potential for some downpours and with the wet weather recently the possibility for localized flooding remains.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of Central New York until 2 am Sunday. Read more here.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and a few strong to severe storms across the far southeastern corner of CNY is expected to taper to scattered lighter showers towards and after midnight for most. Lows drop into the low to mid 60s with areas of fog developing.

SUNDAY:

Sunday still looks like the better day of the weekend as low pressure is slowly heading to the east but stays close enough to CNY so that scattered lighter showers persist to end the weekend, especially around and east of Syracuse and I-81.

Due to clouds and scattered lingering showers/areas of drizzle temperatures likely will not climb any higher than the upper 60s to low 70s for most. Warmest readings Sunday occurs north and west of Syracuse across the Central and Western Finger Lakes where it will be drier, and there’s the best chance to see a little sun later in the day too.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few showers linger Sunday night with areas of fog and lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

There still could be a few lingering showers to start Monday, but overall we should turn drier as the day progresses especially during the afternoon. Highs with breaks of sun expected to develop should climb into low 80s for many.