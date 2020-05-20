WATCH: Picture perfect afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

High pressure continues to make itself comfy across the Northeast acting as a barrier to any moisture to the south. This will yield GREAT, chamber of commerce weather across CNY through much of the rest of this week! See below for the impacts high pressure to the north and east will have on us over the coming days. Here’s a hint. Keep the shades and sunscreen handy!

THIS AFTERNOON:

It will remain high and dry and comfortably mild/warm with more blue sky and sun compared to Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy!

TONIGHT:

High pressure remains in charge and will set us up for a mainly clear and cool/chilly night across the region tonight. Lows will range from the upper 30s in the normally colder spots to the low to mid 40s for the majority of Central New York.

There MAY even be a bit of scattered frost in normally colder spots in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks late tonight/early Thursday. So if you reside in these areas be sure to cover sensitive plants/flowers just to be safe.

THURSDAY:

The warming trend continues Thursday under more abundant sunshine and highs likely climbing well into the 70s! Enjoy!

The battle will continue into the upcoming holiday weekend between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the south. Regardless of the chances of the rain this weekend, it’s going to feel pretty summery for the unofficial start of summer! For more details on the holiday weekend forecast click here.