WATCH: Pretty mild under some sun at time this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



THIS AFTERNOON:

A little bubble of high pressure building in will provide intervals of sunshine this afternoon across CNY with a breeze and a mild high between 40 and 45.

TONIGHT:

There could be a few rain showers and possibly a little wintry mix towards Tuesday morning in advance of a weak wave of low pressure. Much of Monday night looks dry though. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

A few spotty light rain showers possibly mixed with a little wintry mix will be possible on Tuesday. Highs will be near 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A few rain/snow showers will be possible Tuesday night thanks to a cold front sliding through. There may be some leftover flurries to start Wednesday; otherwise Wednesday looks to be quiet and chilly under lots of clouds. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid-20s and highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s.

The weather will get much more active with a more significant storm system and precipitation probable for the last half of the week. For more details on the tricky, changeable forecast for Thursday and Friday click here.