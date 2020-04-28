Live Now
Congressional Town Hall

WATCH: Pretty pleasant this evening

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, but we should stay dry. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with just a few widely scattered showers passing through during the midday and afternoon thanks to a warm front approaching. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a breezy and mild Wednesday night with a few showers around. Lows will likely not go below 50 for many thanks to the persistent southeasterly breeze and clouds prevailing.

A slow moving cold front with a wave of low pressure developing along the front will produce a good soaking later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Click here for more details on the arrival of the heavier rain, how much could fall and the flood potential too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected