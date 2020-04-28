WATCH: Pretty pleasant this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, but we should stay dry. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with just a few widely scattered showers passing through during the midday and afternoon thanks to a warm front approaching. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a breezy and mild Wednesday night with a few showers around. Lows will likely not go below 50 for many thanks to the persistent southeasterly breeze and clouds prevailing.

A slow moving cold front with a wave of low pressure developing along the front will produce a good soaking later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Click here for more details on the arrival of the heavier rain, how much could fall and the flood potential too.