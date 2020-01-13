WATCH: Pretty uneventful for the rest of the day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



THIS AFTERNOON:

Weather looks quite tranquil to start the new week.

However, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for counties along Lake Ontario due to the threat of just a bit of light freezing rain/drizzle. A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated surfaces, but the concern is low as temperatures for most have gone above freezing.

There’s going to be more clouds than not and just a slight risk for a passing rain/snow shower or two during the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be close to 40 for most this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

The sky will remain mostly cloudy with a touch of patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle/flurries possible this evening. Again, watch out for a few slick spots on untreated surfaces after 8 or 9 this evening. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to around 30.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will continue to be the rule in the sky above CNY right into Tuesday, but there could be a brief window of breaks of sunshine around lunch time Tuesday. Towards and after sunset though it does appear there will be a few rain showers trying to move in from the west thanks to a weak system passing just to the north. Highs on Tuesday will be well into the 40s.

It will be a little cooler midweek, but still mild for January. Come late this week much colder, more typical of January air and at least a little snow will likely return to CNY. Stay tuned for updates this week.