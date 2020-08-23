WATCH: Quiet and a bit stuffy tonight, followed by another hot one

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be partly cloudy, pretty warm and muggy with a spotty evening shower possible. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s with areas of fog probably developing overnight south of Syracuse where it rained Sunday.

MONDAY:

We stay hot and muggy Monday with just a few widely scattered showers and storms probably popping up mainly during the afternoon and evening. Yes, once again much of the day should be dry with highs well into the 80s to around 90.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Another warm and muggy night will be felt in CNY Monday night with a few showers and storms around in the evening and again towards Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front. Lows will be near 70.

TUESDAY:

Changes will occur Tuesday thanks to a cold front slated to move through during the morning/midday. A few more showers and a storm or two will scoot through Central New York Tuesday morning and midday as that cold front races through the area.

The chances of strong to severe storms Tuesday is quite low, but any storm that does develop Tuesday morning and midday MAY contain a damaging wind gust and possibly hail. Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will be ushered in on a fresh northwest breeze Tuesday afternoon and evening. Yes, many will be saying or at least thinking ahhh…as the more refreshing air blows in Tuesday afternoon/evening!

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily Wednesday and sets us up for a nice and comfy day under some sunshine midweek. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

More changes occur late in the week as we watch a warm front and tropical moisture from Laura. Stay tuned for updates.