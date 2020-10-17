WATCH: Quiet and not quite as chilly as last night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

High pressure in control of the weather across CNY Saturday will be sliding farther off to the south and east tonight. This will eventually lead to more of a southerly breeze after midnight which will cause temperatures to rise out of the 30s and into the 40s for many by daybreak Sunday. The sky will be clear to start, but some clouds will drift in towards morning.

SUNDAY:

A warm front quietly goes by Sunday morning and in the wake of the warm front a southerly flow will help push temperatures back into the 60s.

The southerly winds bring more moisture our way so expect sun to fade behind more clouds during the afternoon, but it will remain dry.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will approach with some rain showers possible towards Monday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The aforementioned cold front will slowly move through Monday with some showers around to start the new week. Highs will cool back into the 50s to kick off the week.

The front will not make much progress to our south and should be close enough to us through the week to keep at least the threat of occasional showers in our forecast for the majority of the week.