WATCH: Quiet overnight then a nice start to the holiday weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

For most of Central New York the weather is quiet Friday overnight. There may be a light shower across Oswego County tonight, otherwise it’s dry. Temperatures are crisp and dip into the 40s and 50s again tonight.

SATURDAY:

We have more quiet weather to start the weekend. The pick day of the weekend for your outdoor activities is Saturday. While there may be clouds off the southeast end of Lake Ontario to start the day, by midday most of us will be looking at mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be closer to seasonable and in the mid to upper 70s. All-in-all a fantastic September day.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night, ahead of our next weather maker, clouds return. With the clouds, the overnight lows won’t be as crisp and chilly. Temperatures will only drop to near 60.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning, we have some light rain showers around. There is dry time in the day, especially midday. Temperatures are still seasonable too. A cold front will bring some heavier downpours in the late afternoon and early evening.

It will quiet down again Sunday night, but we’ll see more of the same (showers mixed with dry time) for Monday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Buy 2022 Calendar Here

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area