WATCH: Quiet overnight then a nice start to the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

For most of Central New York the weather is quiet Friday overnight. There may be a light shower across Oswego County tonight, otherwise it’s dry. Temperatures are crisp and dip into the 40s and 50s again tonight.

SATURDAY:

We have more quiet weather to start the weekend. The pick day of the weekend for your outdoor activities is Saturday. While there may be clouds off the southeast end of Lake Ontario to start the day, by midday most of us will be looking at mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be closer to seasonable and in the mid to upper 70s. All-in-all a fantastic September day.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night, ahead of our next weather maker, clouds return. With the clouds, the overnight lows won’t be as crisp and chilly. Temperatures will only drop to near 60.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning, we have some light rain showers around. There is dry time in the day, especially midday. Temperatures are still seasonable too. A cold front will bring some heavier downpours in the late afternoon and early evening.

It will quiet down again Sunday night, but we’ll see more of the same (showers mixed with dry time) for Monday.