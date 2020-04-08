WATCH: Quiet through much of tonight; Rain, wind, colder air and eventually snow return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Spring officially began nearly 3 weeks ago, but as we know in Central New York cold and snow can still make appearances in April and even once in a while into the first part of May. The average amount of snow that occurs in Syracuse for the month of April is nearly four inches.

Changes at the jet stream level over the next couple weeks at least will mean a change to an overall colder weather pattern across much of the Lower 48, especially the Great Lakes and Northeast. With that said, there will be brief breaks over the next 2 weeks from the unseasonably cold air with one of those reprieves occurring Easter Sunday into early next week when temperatures should return to the 50s and 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON:

The rest of the day will feature a lot of clouds, but a little sun should sneak through at times, especially by the evening as clouds should thin with drier air slowly moving in. A stray shower/sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out, but most of the rest of the day will be dry. Highs this afternoon will be near 55.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will drop to near 40 tonight with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system.

THURSDAY:

The aforementioned developing storm with its cold front will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but much colder air and eventually some snow will be developing across the region mainly Thursday night through the start of Saturday.

Temperatures will tumble from within a few degrees of 50 in the morning into and hold in the 40s during the late morning and afternoon hours. There will also be some sun during the afternoon that will develop and it will be windy with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times. A few rain and snow showers will also possibly redevelop by Thursday evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It will be windy and turning even colder Thursday night into Friday with more numerous snow showers developing late Thursday night into Friday. A coating to an inch or two of snow will be possible by 7 or 8am Friday, followed by an additional minor accumulation of snow Friday, especially across the higher terrain.

Lows will be in the low 30s Thursday night and highs Friday will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills ranging from about 20 to 30 degrees.

At least a bit more lake snow should be around Friday night into the start of Saturday too with at least a minor additional accumulation southeast and east of Lake Ontario during this period too. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates.