WATCH: Quiet through the evening but lake effect snow for some late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

It will turn colder later tonight thanks to another cold front expected to move through. Through the first part of the night any rain and snow showers will be scattered in nature. As the air turns colder late tonight there will be a band of lake effect snow developing southeast of Lake Ontario near and just north of Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY:

The band of lake snow around Syracuse to start the day will likely make a clean sweep across CNY as a front drops south through the region. Another coating to 2 or 3 inches is possible Wednesday morning before the band drops south out of the area. This is similar to the snowfall that we experienced Tuesday morning so expect Wednesday morning’s commute to be slow going.

Lighter snow showers are likely midday and afternoon Wednesday.

It will be brisk and colder Wednesday with highs around 30 and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY:

Even colder air is moving into central New York Wednesday. That should help to reorganize the lake effect snow close to Syracuse again. The parameters look more favorable for heavy snow compared to Wednesday morning.

Right now, snowfall around the lake snow Wednesday night through the morning commute Thursday should average 3 to 6 inches with localized totals approaching 10 inches.

Parts of central New York are under a Winter Storm Watch for this round of lake effect.

Lake effect weakens to just a few snow showers Thursday afternoon.

The other story beyond the lake effect Thursday is the cold. It will struggle to reach 20 degrees in the afternoon.