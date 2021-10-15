WATCH: Quieter weather overnight; more showers and storms Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

With a warm front heading north of Syracuse, it is looking like the weather will remain quiet for most the rest of the overnight.

Lingering showers and storms are headed into the North Country.

With the drier weather, plenty of clouds and a steady southerly breeze temperatures for most will hold in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Saturday stats off mild and breezy. We should make it 70 or the low 70s in the morning. Don’t let the warm morning fool you into thinking it’ll stay that way all day…

As the morning goes on a strong cold front come through between approximately 10am-2pm. With the front comes rain and even a few strong, gusty thunderstorms, especially if the front is delayed in moving through Central New York until the afternoon.

Any thunderstorms that form along this line could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Keep that in mind for any of your outdoor plans!

After the front passes by in the afternoon, temperatures will take a tumble through the 60s and 50s towards sunset with a gusty, chilly wind too.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY:

The air turns cold enough for some lake effect rain showers Saturday night into Sunday with a continued brisk wind out of the west-northwest that will only add to the October chill Sunday. That gusty wind upwards of 30 mph which unfortunately will bring down some of the fall colors across the state.

The high on Sunday likely struggles to reach 60, but with the wind it’s going to feel like it’s in the 40s to near 50 throughout the day! It ends up as the coolest day we’ve seen so far this Fall season.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The lake effect showers wind down after Monday morning and we get a stretch of dry, mainly sunny weather to carry us into the mid-week. Temperatures will rebound and head back above normal but this time around 70s don’t seem to be in our future.

.