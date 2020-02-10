WATCH: Rain and snow showers gradually come to an end Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

As we begin Monday, the snowfall from overnight is breaking up. Some rain is mixing in as well. The fact that temperatures are above freezing means for Syracuse and most areas to the west into the Finger Lakes will have wet roads for the morning commute.

However, in the higher elevations east of Syracuse temperatures are still near freezing this morning. Some of the untreated roads are likely to be slick. By mid-morning accumulations in these areas will end up around 2 to 5 inches. Over the rest of central New York, including Syracuse, we’re expecting an inch or less.

Temperatures reach their highs in the upper 30s to near 40 by midday, and then slowly drop during the afternoon. Any precipitation (rain or snow showers) is spotty in nature after midday Monday.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks to be a quiet day with lots of clouds around. We will watch low pressure track to our south over southern Pennsylvania. Some moisture from this system may sneak north into central New York so we won’t rule out a few scattered rain or snow showers.