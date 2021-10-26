WATCH: Rain eases in Central New York overnight as does flooding

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

A Nor’easter off the New Jersey coast is soaked Central New York and most of the Northeast Tuesday. As of late Tuesday evening some spots had picked more than 2.50 inches of rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Rain will gradually come to an end overnight across Central New York. The rain is lighter than earlier today and will not aggravate any flooding that is ongoing over the region.

Once the rain ends it stays cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s..

MIDWEEK:

Although slow moving, the coastal storm begins to make a jog to the south, then the east starting Tuesday night. We expect our rain to taper after midnight Tuesday night as this happens.

High pressure and drier air are trying to build in from Canada so look for sunshine to break out by Wednesday afternoon. Even with just a little sunshine our temperatures should manage to reach close to 60 degrees.

Sunshine and dry weather should be back for Thursday as well.

The drier weather is welcomed because our weather becomes unsettled again by late in the day Friday with another system and rain headed our way.