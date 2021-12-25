WATCH: Rain easing overnight; does CNY end up dry for Sunday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lots of clouds dominate the end of the holiday weekend across Central New York but not a lot of precipitation.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT :

Any rain Christmas Night tapers to a few rain and snow showers come late at night. Some dense fog is possible over the hilltops as well.

We are still watching temperatures northeast of Syracuse. From the Tug Hill up into the North Country temperatures remain near the freezing mark so a bit of freezing rain is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego Counties until 10 am Sunday morning. In particular, be careful on driveways, parking lots and sidewalks for slick spots.

SUNDAY:

A steady west-northwest breeze on Sunday means a continuation of the showers across Central New York. Although our high temperatures won’t be much different than Christmas Day, the lower atmosphere overall is a bit cooler so we think snow shower will dominate. We don’t expect much if any accumulation.

Highs are in the upper 30s Sunday but with winds between 10 and 20 mph it is going to feel like it is in the 20s much of the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The next in a series of weakening frontal systems approaches Central New York on Monday. We would expect our skies to be rather cloudy but since this system is weakening any rain or snow showers in the afternoon will be rather light. Temperatures shouldn’t be too far off the late December normal of mid 30s.

Monday’s system departs Tuesday with a few lingering showers but yet another system is headed our way, so you guessed it: we are in line for more rain or snow showers on Wednesday.