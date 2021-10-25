WATCH: Rain increasing overnight, heavy at times Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

An area of low pressure over the Ohio Valley is headed east tonight and will transfer its energy to a new low spinning up off the Mid-Atlantic/Southern New England coastline late Monday night into Tuesday timeframe. What does this mean for us? A very rainy Tuesday.

MONDAY OVERNIGHT:

As the coastal storm starts to develop in earnest overnight, we expect the scattered showers that have highlighted the first part of the night to turn into a steady rain.

TUESDAY:

We expect another shot of steadier, possibly heavy at times, through Tuesday. A widespread 1-2” of rainfall is possible during this time. There could be some higher amounts over the Southern Tier, Catskills and eastern new York where more than 2 inches could fall but it is looking as though parts of the Finger Lakes could get into this area of very heavy rain as well.

There are Flash Flood Watches out for Chenango and Otsego Counties but this may have to be expanded Tuesday.

In addition to the rain, a steady east-northeast wind will add a raw feel to the air as temperatures hold in the 50s through the day.

MIDWEEK:

Although slow moving, the coastal storm begins to make a jog to the south then the east starting Tuesday night. We expect our rain to taper Tuesday night as this happens, perhaps as early as late evening.

High pressure and drier air are trying to build in from Canada so look for sunshine to break out Wednesday and the sunshine and dry weather should be back for Wednesday as well.

The drier weather is welcomed because our weather becomes unsettled again by late in the day Friday with another system and rain headed our way.