WATCH: Rain/storms exiting CNY with a mainly dry night ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS EVENING:

Another cold front is moving through late this afternoon/early evening with a band of moderate to heavy rain and a few embedded storms just out ahead of the front.

The risk for severe storms across the eastern part of CNY has greatly diminished this evening. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of 70 through sunset before cooling through the 60s the rest of the evening.

TONIGHT:

Most of night after sunset is dry across much of the area, but a few lake effect showers may very well develop east of Lake Ontario during the overnight.

It will be a little cooler too with lows dropping into the 50s to around 60.

THURSDAY:

A reinforcing cold front with some cold air aloft and upper-level disturbance are expected to swing in from the northwest. This will provide the region with more clouds than not and at least a few scattered showers and possibly an embedded storm too primarily during the afternoon.

Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday afternoon/evening cold front, a cool northwest flow is expected to produce lake clouds and a few showers Thursday night into Friday morning. The air should turn drier with an area of high pressure building in from the west Friday afternoon allowing more sun to shine and essentially shutting off the lake effect.

It should look and feel like fall to round out the week with highs struggling to reach 70, which means most of the day will be spent in the 60s. Grab that fleece/hoodie!

WEEKEND:

Weekend is looking good to start, but we may have to contend with a couple of showers Sunday. All in all, though it appears the weekend will turn out to be pretty good, and cooperative for anyone tailgating for the SU home opener against Rutgers. Go Orange!

Highs both days should be well into the 70s to near 80 which is at or a bit above average. Stay tuned for updates.