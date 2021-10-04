WATCH: Rain tapers overnight across Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Thankfully the storm system producing some flash flooding south of Syracuse across the Cortland area is slowly pulling away from the region. Behind the departing storm system rain tapers to areas of drizzle.

As of late evening, all flash flood warnings had expired.

You can also expect some fog to be around with lows dropping into the mid-50s to near 60.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, some changes take place. The front that’s been hanging out in and around CNY the last couple of days moves farther south and east and falls apart. There still could be a few lingering spotty light showers and or a bit of drizzle to start Tuesday, but overall, the day turns out drier as the day progresses.

Unfortunately, we expect clouds to hang tough throughout the day and because of this, temperatures likely won’t get any higher than the mid-60s which is normal for this time of year.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower and or a touch of drizzle possible. If you plan to travel Tuesday night be aware that there could be areas of dense fog developing too. Lows should drop into the mid-50s or so.

MID-WEEK:

Although the sky won’t completely clear, it does turn drier for the middle of the week with a bit of sun possible. It’s also going to turn a bit warmer thanks to the drier weather and a little sun! We should feel readings climb into the low 70s on Wednesday!

Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 60s, average lows are in the mid-40s. Both the highs and lows will be about 10° higher than the average after Tuesday!

LATE WEEK:

Stays unseasonably mild Thursday and Friday with a better chance of seeing more intervals of sunshine to round out the week. More breaks of sun should result in even higher temperatures too! We think it is pretty likely that readings top out near 75 both Thursday and Friday afternoon!