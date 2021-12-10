WATCH: Rain, warmth and possibly damaging winds all highlight the start of the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s the calm before the storm. Enjoy the fairly pleasant Friday! The wind, rain, and temperatures ramp up Saturday.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

We have an active start to the weekend in Central New York but at least Friday night is rather tranquil.

Breaks in the clouds fill in the rest of the night. There could even be some showers around but a better chance for some steady rain by daybreak.

We have likely reached our lows for the night in the 30s and they will now rise back into the 40s overnight.

SATURDAY:

There are three things at play Saturday.

Temperatures: We be on record watch Saturday! The record high is 63° and we are forecasting a high of 62°. After the cold front the temperatures will tumble back into the 40s to round out the day.

Rain/Storms: The first batch of steady and possibly heavy rain moves through CNY Saturday morning with the warm front. During the day the rain showers are more scattered in nature until the cold front passes. Between about 5-9pm a line of rain and possible thunderstorms sweep through CNY west to east.

Wind: Wind gusts ramp up to 30-50 mph later Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Closer to Lake Ontario you go where we have high wind warnings where gusts over 60mph are possible. Elsewhere in CNY there are wind advisories for gusts up to 50-60mph are possible, especially for the higher elevations.

Be on alert for debris like down tree branches and limbs, power outages, and secure your holiday decorations and any loose outdoor items.

SUNDAY:

Although not as windy as Saturday, it is still breezy Sunday We could see winds easily gusting to 20-25 mph. It’s also cooler, but comfortable with highs in the 40s.

A surge of dry air funnels in behind Saturday’s cold front. Our chances for any lingering snow showers look lower than we were thinking earlier. They would be mainly north of Syracuse and end shortly after sunrise. In fact, it is looking more like our skies turn out sunny.