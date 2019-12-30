WATCH: Rainy and windy Monday, Icy mix north and east

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



MONDAY:

A rapidly intensifying area of low pressure is moving across Central Great Lakes this morning. This is putting CNY and the Northeast on the mild side of this storm system.

Unfortunately a strong area of Canadian high pressure across the Quebec province is helping set the stage for an ice storm for parts of the Northeast, including the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Catskills and parts of the Tug Hill Monday.

For this reason Oneida, Jefferson and Lewis counties (and points east) are under a Winter Weather Advisory until late Monday night.

This cold area of high pressure across Southeastern Canada will supply enough cold air at the surface/low levels of the atmosphere to provide a wintry/icy mix and even snow for some of the Northeast.

Thankfully, much of CNY is warm enough for rain Monday, but near and especially north and east of Rome and Utica some significant icing could take place. Higher elevations and in and around the Mohawk Valley have the best chance of seeing the most significant icing, possibly up to a half an inch of ice by Monday night!

Some tree damage and power outages are a distinct possibility across the aforementioned areas.

Plus, travel will also become quite difficult tonight through early Monday night.

TUESDAY:

Somewhat colder air will wrap in behind this storm system late Monday night into Tuesday causing any lingering scattered rain showers to mix with and change to a little snow during the day Tuesday.

A few inches will be possible across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, and maybe a slushy coating to an inch or so for the rest of CNY by sunset Tuesday.