WATCH: Record warmth gives way to winter weather by the start of the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –We’re smashing a record high today as winter remains on hiatus. The cooler, more December-like air will be back by the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front swings through late Thursday night with a few rain showers possible. Temperatures cool back to the 30s to near 40 by Friday morning.

Winds also become a bit gusty during the night too with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph for many in CNY, but in and around Watertown and Jefferson County gusts could peak near 50 mph. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for this area Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Brisk and cooler (still above average) with more sunshine returning thanks to high pressure building in to end the week.

Our next chance for snow doesn’t come until Saturday at the earliest as we watch a storm tracking into the Northeast.

WEEKEND:

So Old Man Winter has been on vacation this week, and it’s been nice for all that have had to do some holiday shopping and any travel. For those looking for snow to make it look more festive around here it appears your time may come this weekend.

There’s a storm moving by Saturday, but the temperatures are marginal for all snow.

As of now, the best chances for accumulating snow on Saturday look to be near and north of Syracuse where 3 to 6 inches are possible. From Syracuse south the possibility of a wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain will mean lower accumulations. Of course, as new data comes in over the next couple of days, we will continue to update this forecast.

Then late Saturday night into Sunday our focus will shift to the potential of a band of accumulating lake snow possibly setting up near the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes. So, we think by the end of this weekend many should have a more festive/December look in CNY!