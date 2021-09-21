WATCH: Remaining mild though midweek with rain chances increasing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with a few showers possible after midnight.

The breeze and cloud cover means it is a relatively mild night with temperatures in the Syracuse area hard-pressed to drop below the mid 60s. The normal low this time of year is around 50 degrees!

WEDNESDAY:

Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator.

At this point, we are not expecting too many showers to be around Wednesday, but a few are possible. Highs should climb well into the 70s Wednesday, and it’s going to be muggier too.

With the moisture returning it looks like more clouds than sun for Central New York.

THURSDAY:

The threat for a more widespread rain and a few storms looks to go up Thursday as the cold front moves into the area and ultimately pushes through Thursday afternoon/evening. There is going to be plenty of moisture ahead of the front, so we’ll have to watch for heavy downpours and the possibility of localized flooding, especially in and around urban areas and small streams.

We will feel highs rise into the 70s again on Thursday and it stays on the muggy side.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday’s cold front, it’s cooler, or more seasonable and drier for the end of the week. Come Friday highs may struggle to get out of the 60s.