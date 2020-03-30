WATCH: Remains cool and damp for the rest of today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A surface and upper level storm sliding across Southeastern Canada into central New York tonight will be keeping us unsettled and cool with some more rain showers around into tonight.

Highs on Monday will range from about only 45 to 50.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Some showers will linger Monday night and as mentioned above could mix with if not change to snow over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, especially across east of Lake Ontario. There’s even a chance that a little snow and or graupel could mix in with the lingering rain showers across the lower elevations Monday night into Tuesday.

There may be a slushy coating to an inch over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, but most will NOT see any snow accumulation.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight and highs will be in the mid 40s to near 50 Tuesday.