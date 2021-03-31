WATCH: Rounds of rain before it changes over to snow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY (LAST DAY OF MARCH):

It’s still on the mild side Wednesday, albeit not as warm as Tuesday, with occasional rain showers developing after 8 or 9 am. Those rain showers move in ahead of a cold front moving through the region Wednesday afternoon. There will be no snow in Central New York through Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will likely cool into the 40s by the late afternoon/evening hours behind the slow-moving cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

This cold front with an area of low pressure developing along it will bring about a wintry change for the last half of the week to start the month of April. Unfortunately, this is no April Fool’s joke. For this reason, winter alerts have been issued for all of Central New York.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A storm will intensify along the slow-moving cold front just to the east of CNY. This causes some steadier, heavier rain to move in later Wednesday evening and as the intensity of the rain picks up the air will be cooling in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

This will lead to rain changing to snow near and especially after midnight. Temperatures will be dipping down close to 30 overnight/early Thursday.

Snow likely becomes heavy at times, 1 to 2” per hour snowfall rates, overnight Wednesday night.

Watching for the chance of some sleet mixing in as well. If this happens, that will cut down on snow totals but make the roads extra slippery with ice.

Roads become at least somewhat snow covered and sloppy/slick late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY (APRIL 1ST):

Snow will be heavy at times during the morning, including the morning commute.

Snow should lighten up during the midday and afternoon hours.

Roads remain slick and sloppy through at least 9 am before likely improving during the late morning and afternoon hours. Lighter snow and the higher April sun angle will help the plowing crews clear the roads up for the afternoon.

Highs are in the mid 30s, a little above freezing, but winds will be gusty out of the northwest producing wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS BY SUNSET THURSDAY:

Snow accumulations for many, including the Syracuse area will range from as little as 2” to as much as 5 or 6”, but upwards of 6 to 10” of snow is possible across the hills just south of Syracuse like in Marcellus, Skaneateles, Manlius, Cazenovia and points south and west across the Finger Lakes.

Snowfall over the Tug Hill region also ends up in the 5-10” range.

This snow will be wet and heavy, and not for the faint of heart to remove. Just remember if you are going to shovel to take frequent breaks and don’t overdo it.

The biggest uncertainty with this forecast is whether or not 5 to 10” of snow will fall in the city of Syracuse points north to the Lake Ontario shoreline and will the 6+” of snow fall across the Central and Western Finger Lakes.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A blustery northwest wind will probably produce at least some limited lake snow Thursday night into the start of Friday, but at this time we aren’t expecting anything more than another coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow Thursday night through the start of Friday. Roads may get a little slick again near and after sundown Thursday.

Lows Thursday night will drop into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Highs on Friday with intervals of sun developing will only recover into mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s as it will remain brisk.