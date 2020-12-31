454 new cases, 8 deaths reported in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon held a Facebook Live on Thursday to update the public on COVID-19 in the county.

McMahon reported 454 new cases in the county. He said that the “bright spot” of this number is that only seven came from senior facilities, with one being an employee who tested positive.

He also reported eight more deaths within the county. Five of those deaths came from nursing homes.

There are currently 298 hospitalizations in the county for COVID-19, which is better than Wednesday. McMahon said our hospitals are doing “an amazing job working together” and our getting additional capacity ready in case of surges.

There are 47 people who are currently in the ICU.

The COVID-19 transitional facility at Loretto has taken 42 residents this week, according to McMahon. There are 23 people out of the 298 currently hospitalized who will be ready to go to that transitional facility next week.

In total, there are 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the three large hospitals, but only 298 of those people are Onondaga County residents.

McMahon also continued to stress the importance of staying at home for New Year’s Eve. He pleaded with the public to celebrate smart.

On vaccinations, McMahon told the public to be patient. The vaccine is here and everyone who wants one will eventually get one. McMahon said that we still need to do our part by social distancing and wearing masks.

McMahon ended the briefing with saying that, despite how bad 2020 has been, there have been people who have done extraordinary things.

“We will be able to be together again… But, there’s still a lot of work to do to get to that point,” McMahon said.