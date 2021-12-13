Omicron variant detected in Onondaga County, Ryan McMahon says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon shared in a press conference Monday that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Onondaga County.

McMahon said that the variant was detected by Upstate’s sequencing lab and that the case is from the end of November.

Over the weekend, there were four COVID-19 related deaths in the county, a man in his 60s and another in his 70s and two women in their 80s. McMahon said that all four people had underlying conditions.

According to the County Executive’s statistics, 141 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 and 35 are in the ICU. 83% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated.

McMahon said there are 1,777 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Prior to his press conference Monday, McMahon had a call with local business leaders in which he discussed the new state mask mandate. McMahon encouraged community members to continue to support businesses.