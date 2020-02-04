SAMMY Award nominees announced

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Area Music Awards, affectionately known as The SAMMYs, announced their nominees live Tuesday morning. 

Among the nominees is NewsChannel 9’s own Tim Fox, who will be heading into the Hall of Fame this year.

