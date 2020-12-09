WATCH: Scattered rain and snow showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Some lingering lake effect rain and snow will persist east and southeast of Lake Ontario tonight before slowly fizzling late tonight/early Thursday as drier air moves in.

Most, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation tonight, but an additional coating to an inch or two of snow will be possible over the Tug Hill and over the hills south of Syracuse. It will be breezy and not too cold with lows in the low to mid 30s tonight.

Watch out for icy spots in the hills as temperatures will be close to freezing in these areas with a bit more snow accumulating and possibly a little freezing mist/drizzle.

The snowfall graphic below is the snow accumulation expected tonight through 7 am Thursday…

THURSDAY:

Other than maybe a lingering rain or snow shower for some early Thursday, the weather will quiet down with a mostly cloudy sky and brisk breeze on Thursday. The sky will try to brighten as clouds thin later in the day and if you are lucky you may see a few rays of sun before the sunset.

Temperatures will not be too bad either with highs around 40 and wind chills closer to 30.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week looks to be even milder with even some sun expected to start the day before clouds increase during the day ahead of an approaching cold front. A southerly breeze will import the milder air and the combination of the southerly wind and some sun should push highs well up into the 40s Friday afternoon.