WATCH: Scattered showers and possibly a few strong storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Another cold front slides in from the north and produces scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon.

Some showers and storms are moving into CNY early this afternoon. The best timeframe for strong to severe storms to move through will be through about 4 pm.

A few storms that develop this afternoon will have the potential to be strong with gusty, damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the low to mid 80s, but readings cool closer to 70 when a storm moves in.

While there is a risk for flash flooding in Central New York Tuesday, thankfully it is a very low risk compared to a week ago. It is partly due to the mainly dry weather of the last several days. This has caused the rain needed within an hour in order to cause flooding to rise closer to two inches. This included Onondaga County (1.8”).

South of Syracuse, the threshold is lower over Tompkins, Cortland, and Chenango counties where closer to an inch to an inch and a half could cause problems.

However, thankfully storms this afternoon are on the move and won’t linger over one area for very long, which also reduces the chances of flooding.

TONIGHT:

Any showers and lingering storm should depart mid to late this evening after sunset followed by partial clearing during the night. Lows are expected to dip into the upper 50s to around 60 with lower humidity overnight too.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure tries to sneak in from the north and helps provide us with some sunshine for Wednesday, but Tuesday’s cold front will probably get hung up not too far to the south of us. This may lead to an isolated shower Wednesday, but much of the day looks to be dry.

It is less humid and a bit cooler Wednesday too with highs close to 80.

LATE WEEK:

A stronger cold front dives in from the northwest with scattered showers and storms expected to develop Thursday. Highs in the low 80s.

We turn cooler, and possibly cool enough to produce a few lake effect rain showers to end the week with highs struggling to make the low to mid 70s for many!