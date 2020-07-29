WATCH: Scattered showers and storms this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS EVENING:

An upper level low will swing another cold front close to CNY this evening. The result for us will be some showers and a few storms through about sunset this evening.

Any storm that develops through about 7 or 8 pm will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Again, though, widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Temperatures will be cooling from around 80 into the lower 70s by the mid to late evening hours. Watch

TONIGHT:

A few scattered evening showers and possibly a storm will tend to dissipate after sundown, but there still could be a shower or two around through the overnight. Lows with patchy fog will be near 65 by early Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Thursday is quieter than Wednesday as a cold front falls apart and slowly drifts through. With that said, we won’t be able to take the shower threat out of the forecast, but there should only be a few widely scattered showers and possibly a storm during the afternoon/evening.

Highs will top out in the low 80s, which is where we should be for the end of July.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week (and month) looks mainly dry with just a very small risk for a spotty, passing shower. Highs will be in the low 80s. By the end of the day, July 2020 may very well end up as the hottest month in Syracuse history. Click here for more.

It still looks like Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans this weekend.