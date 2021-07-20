WATCH: Scattered showers and strong storms develop after 3 or 4

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON – EVENING:

Hazy, smoke filtered sun is expected to give way to scattered showers and storms after 3 or 4 pm ahead of an approaching cold front from the north. Any storm that develops unfortunately could contain some heavy rain and gusty, damaging winds and large hail unfortunately this evening, especially through around or just after sunset.

Of course, thanks to all the rain we’ve seen the last three weeks, any additional heavy rain could very well lead to a bit of localized flooding.

Also, like Monday, Tuesday won’t be as bright and sunny as it would normally be thanks to more smoke filling the sky from the wildfires in Canada.

Despite the haze from the smoke and humidity highs should climb into mid 80s anyway for many, and it will be very muggy too.

OVERNIGHT:

Scattered showers and a storm or two will linger near and after midnight as a cold front slides through within a few hours of midnight.

Lows tonight drop into the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

In the wake of the cold front, a few showers will probably linger to start the day, but overall the air is drier, cooler, and a fresh northwest wind also should help clear the smoke out of the sky too!

So, if you are looking to see a bluer sky return overhead it appears this should happen come the midday and afternoon hours Wednesday right into Thursday!

Highs midweek reach the mid to upper 70s with a nice breeze and lowering humidity as the day progresses too.

It is looking more and more like we could experience a much needed mainly dry stretch of weather late this week into at least the first part of the weekend! Stay tuned.