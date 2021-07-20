WATCH: Scattered showers and strong storms this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS EVENING:

Scattered showers and storms move into Central New York this evening ahead of an approaching cold front from the north. Any storm that develops unfortunately could contain some heavy rain and gusty, damaging winds and large hail unfortunately this evening, especially through around or just after sunset.

Of course, thanks to all the rain we’ve seen the last three weeks, any additional heavy rain could very well lead to a bit of localized flooding.

Temperatures should cool into the 70s this evening as the showers and storms move into and through the area.

OVERNIGHT:

Scattered showers and a storm or two will linger near and after midnight as a cold front slides through within a few hours of midnight.

Lows tonight drop into the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

In the wake of the cold front, a few showers will probably linger to start the day, but overall, the air is drier, cooler, and a fresh northwest wind also should help clear the smoke out of the sky too!

Yes, if you are looking to see a bluer sky return overhead it appears this happens come the midday and afternoon hours Wednesday right into Thursday!

Highs midweek reach the mid to upper 70s with a nice breeze and lowering humidity as the day progresses too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure takes charge Wednesday night and sets the stage for a nice and refreshing night’s sleep! Lows drop into the 50s!

THURSDAY:

High pressure stays in control of the weather across CNY Thursday with some more sunshine and comfortably warm high in the upper 70s to around 80.

FRIDAY:

An upper air disturbance and weak surface trough could trigger a spotty shower or two Friday, especially north and east of Syracuse. Highs to round out the week are expected to be very pleasant mid to upper 70s with no humidity issues either!

Needless to say, the overall drier weather anticipated for the last half of the week is definitely welcome news and needed across CNY.