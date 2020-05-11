WATCH: Scattered showers and turning colder this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Low pressure sliding through New York State this afternoon will be producing scattered rain showers mixed with a little snow/graupel (ice pellets) and even an embedded t-storm or two. Temperatures will be cooling from within a few degrees of 50 to closer to 40 by mid to late this afternoon across all of CNY. It will also turn more brisk this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

It will be brisk and cold with partial clearing Monday night and possibly a bit of lake effect snow shower activity. Lows will be in the low 30s. For this reason there’s a Freeze Warning for CNY late tonight into the start of Tuesday. Click here for more details.

TUESDAY:

Despite breaks of May sun Tuesday, it’ll still be quite brisk and unseasonably. Once again the temperatures will be stuck mainly in the 40s.

A small upper level area of low pressure and upper air disturbance scooting by may trigger a few scattered rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise much of the day should be dry.

