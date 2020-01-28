WATCH: Seasonable chill with scattered snow showers for the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A brisk northwest wind will not only usher in a seasonably chilly air mass, but also produce occasional snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario for the rest of the day. Highs today will be in the low 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Expect some lake snow showers/flurries to continue much of the night south and southeast of the lake too, but only a coating to an inch of snow is expected through tonight. The best chance for upwards of an inch MAYBE even 2” will be across the higher elevations south of Syracuse and along Rt. 20.

Lows tonight will be in the teens to low 20s with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse away from the lake cloud cover.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another quiet stretch will yet again settle into CNY Wednesday through at least Friday with a seasonable chill and some sun expected too, especially Thursday into Friday. Highs will likely be in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday, but should get back into the 30s to end the week.

