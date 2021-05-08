WATCH: See what the interior of Clay’s Amazon warehouse looks like

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon took a tour of the Clay Amazon Warehouse.

The warehouse is one of the world’s largest distribution centers standing at 5 stories and 3.8 million square feet.

The building is going up at the corner of Morgan Road and the Liverpool Bypass.

Over 500 workers at the location are getting it ready for its September opening. Crews are wrapping up placing technology on the floor for robots coming in next week.

Click the player above for video of the warehouse’s interior.