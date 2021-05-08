WATCH: See what the interior of Clay’s Amazon warehouse looks like

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon took a tour of the Clay Amazon Warehouse. 

The warehouse is one of the world’s largest distribution centers standing at 5 stories and 3.8 million square feet. 

The building is going up at the corner of Morgan Road and the Liverpool Bypass.

Over 500 workers at the location are getting it ready for its September opening. Crews are wrapping up placing technology on the floor for robots coming in next week.

Click the player above for video of the warehouse’s interior.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area