BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Dispatch tells NewsChannel 9 a shed caught on fire at Baker High School in Baldwinsville on Saturday.

The Baldwinsville Police Cheif said that the shed contained items from the marching band.

The fire was extinguished and at this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Credit to Luke and Dan Netti

At this time we do not know a cause. Stay with NewsChannel 9 as more details come in.