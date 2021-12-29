WATCH: Shower threat for Thursday; who sees rain and who sees snow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

The weather remains quiet across Central New York tonight. It is dry with plenty of clouds. A nice change from the rain and wintry mix of the past couple of nights

With all the clouds in place we would expect our temperatures won’t drop quickly and may only make it into the mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

Other than a quick shot of rain showers Thursday/Thursday night. Some of that precipitation may fall as a little snow/freezing rain across the higher terrain north and east of Syracuse. From the Tug Hill into the Adirondacks there could be a coating to an inch of snow.

Temperatures on the penultimate day of 2021 will be near 40 degrees which is well above normal!

FRIDAY:

More clouds will great us for Friday. A weak weather system in the upper atmosphere is moving through and that should be enough to squeeze out some light precipitation. Thankfully temperatures look to be above freezing so rain showers look to be the most likely precipitation type. This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve!

SATURDAY:

The showers from Friday and overnight New Year’s Eve are the forerunners of a more widespread area of rain and mild air headed our way for the first day of 2022. It won’t last though; Sunday turns colder and snowflakes are in the air once again.